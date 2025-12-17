Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Posts 10 stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodson compiled 10 tackles (eight solo) during Miami's loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Dodson had a strong performance despite the loss, finishing second on the team in tackles behind Jordyn Brooks' 13. The 27-year-old is having the best season of his career, having already set new personal bests in both tackles and sacks, and he will look to add to his totals across the Dolphins' final three games of the campaign.
