Dodson recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Dodson was credited with a seven-yard sack on Baker Mayfield late in the third quarter, when the veteran signal caller recovered his own fumble and ran out of bounds. That brought Dodson up to 5.0 sacks through 15 regular-season games, which surpasses his total of 4.5 sacks across the two prior seasons combined. His 121 combined tackles on the year is a career high, and this Sunday's AFC East tilt against the Patriots marks his final opportunity to add to his total this season.