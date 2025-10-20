Dodson recorded eight total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Browns.

Dodson made his return to action in Week 7 after missing one game while sidelined with a concussion. The linebacker was able to hit the ground running, getting quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a sack in the second quarter. Dodson has now registered 54 total tackles (34 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a forced fumble over six games this year.