Dodson (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinelreports.

Dodson suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, so it's not a significant surprise that he wasn't available to practice Wednesday. He'll need to clear the league's protocol to be eligible to play in Week 6 against the Chargers.

