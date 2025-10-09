Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Sidelined to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodson (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinelreports.
Dodson suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, so it's not a significant surprise that he wasn't available to practice Wednesday. He'll need to clear the league's protocol to be eligible to play in Week 6 against the Chargers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: In concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Won't return due to head injury•
-
Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Gets another sack vs. Jets•
-
Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Unstoppable force in Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Makes 13 stops•