Dodson tallied 129 tackles (72 solo), including 5.0 sacks, across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025. He also had three passes defensed, including one interception, plus one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Dodson managed the first 100-tackle season of his NFL career while joining Jordyn Brooks as the only every-down starter in Miami's linebacker corps. He's slated to play out the final year of his contract with the Dolphins in 2026. Dodson will be a solid bet to reach the 100-tackle threshold again in 2026 as long as the offseason additions Miami brings to the linebacker corps don't threaten to infringe on his starting role.