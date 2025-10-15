Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Dodson remains in the concussion protocol but is trending in the right direction, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Dodson's absence proved a notable blow for Miami's defense during the team's narrow loss to the Chargers in Week 6, but he could have a chance to return to the lineup in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Browns. In order to retake the field, of course, Dodson will need to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If Dodson misses any more time, K.J. Britt will stand to again step into a starting role at middle linebacker.