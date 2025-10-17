Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Will play if he clears protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Dodson has yet to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol by gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, but head coach Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins are "hopeful and confident" that Dodson will be cleared Friday after logging three full practices, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. If Dodson exits concussion protocol, the starting middle linebacker will suit up Sunday.
