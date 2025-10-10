Dodson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Dodson remains in concussion protocol after being concussed in this past Sunday's loss to the Panthers. His next chance to take the field will come Oct. 19 in Cleveland, though Dodson would first have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and return to practice. K.J. Britt will likely see additional action in Dodson's absence.