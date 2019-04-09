Holmes signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Holmes recorded 4.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits in nine AAF games with the San Antonio Commanders. He previously spent time with the Chargers, Browns, Chiefs and Jaguars. The journeyman will look to secure a role on the Dolphins' 53-man roster this season.

