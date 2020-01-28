Dolphins' Vince Biegel: Career year in 2019
Biegel (elbow) recorded 59 tackles (27 solo), 2.5 sacks, one defended pass and one interception across 15 contests in 2019.
Biegel set career-high marks in terms of both tackles and sacks in 2019, despite missing the season finale due to an elbow injury. He's set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.
