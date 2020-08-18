Biegel was carted off the practice field Tuesday with an apparent right leg injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Biegel didn't put any weight on his leg while leaving the field. This could be a serious injury, but we likely won't know the details until Wednesday's session. Heading into his fourth NFL season, Biegel was expected to start at weakside linebacker after compiling 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception over 15 games in 2019. If this injury causes him to miss time, Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel will battle for Biegel's workload.