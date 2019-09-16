Biegel made a sack in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

The Dolphins' defense actually showed some life by holding the Patriots to just 29 points -- the Patriots' defense returned to interceptions for scores. Biegel was a bright spot for the Dolphins despite playing just 16 of 70 possible defensive snaps (22 percent).

