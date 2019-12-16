Biegel notched six tackles (two solo), one defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Beigel performed well in pass coverage during Sunday's loss, and he's now logged at least five tackles in five of the last six contests. The third-year pro possesses a relatively safe floor as a run stopper and therefore warrants fantasy consideration in deep IDP leagues, but he doesn't boast much upside as a pass rusher.