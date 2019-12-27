Play

Biegel (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Biegel sustained the elbow injury during last Sunday's win over the Bengals, but he was able to practice as a limited participant this week. The 26-year-old should reclaim his starting role if able to suit up for the season finale.

