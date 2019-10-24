Dolphins' Vince Biegel: Sacks Allen in loss
Biegel finished Sunday's loss to the Bills with five tackles, including a sack of Josh Allen.
Three of Biegel's five tackles were of the solo variety. In six games, the 26-year-old linebacker has collected 13 tackles, with two of those tackles coming on sacks.
