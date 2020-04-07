Dolphins' Vince Biegel: Signs RFA tender
Biegel (elbow) has officially signed his restricted free agent tender with the Dolphins.
Following a career year, Biegel and the Dolphins were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal. As a result, they tendered him as a restricted free agent. The 26-year-old will now look to build on his 59 tackles (27 solo), 2.5 sacks and one interception from last season. If he does so, that long-term contract could certainly be in play next offseason.
