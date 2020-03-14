Play

The Dolphins have tendered Biegel (elbow) as a restricted free agent, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Biegel posted a career year in 2019, racking up 59 tackles (27 solo), 2.5 sacks and one interception, so it's not a huge surprise the team opted to bring him back. The two sides reportedly discussed a long-term deal before settling on this outcome, so it's possible he may have more seasons ahead in Miami.

