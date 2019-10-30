Biegel had nine tackles (four solo) in Monday's loss to the Steelers.

Biegel also hit QB Mason Rudolph twice but was unable to break into the sack column. The 26-year-old has seen an increased share of snaps since the Dolphins' Week 5 bye and has 20 tackles (eight solo) and a sack during those three games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories