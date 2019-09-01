Biegel was traded to the Dolphins on Sunday in exchange for fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Dolphins seem to be using 2019 as a rebuilding year, as Alonso is the third veteran they've traded in the past two days. Biegel played 14 games with the Saints last season, playing almost exclusively on special teams, making just four tackles. The 26-year-old will save the team money and help them get younger, but will also be a solid special teams asset for the 2019 season.

