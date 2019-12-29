Play

Biegel (elbow) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Biegel will be forced to miss time due to the elbow issue that he suffered in Week 16's win over the Bengals. With the Wisconsin product sidelined, it's likely that Calvin Munson will draw the start at inside linebacker in his absence.

More News

