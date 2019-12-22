Biegel (elbow) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, but the face that Biegel was immediately ruled out is a negative sign. Expect the team to have an update on the injury in the coming days, and with the Wisconsin product sidelined, Calvin Munson and Deon Lacey are in line to receive and uptick in snaps.