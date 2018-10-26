Dolphins' Vincent Taylor: Carted off with foot injury
Taylor was carted off the field during Thursday's contest against the Texans with a foot injury and is questionable to return, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Taylor was carted off in the first half, which is certainly not a good sign for him returning to the game Thursday. If he remains out, expect Jamiyus Pittman to see an increased role on the Dolphins interior defensive line.
