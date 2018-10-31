The Dolphins placed Taylor (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Taylor was carted off the field with a foot injury during Thursday's loss to the Texans and was unable to return. The exact diagnosis hasn't been revealed yet, though the Dolphins obviously think it's serious enough to put him on IR. Expect Jamiyus Pittman to see an increased workload in Taylor's absence.

