Dolphins' Vincent Taylor: Return questionable
Taylor is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs after suffering a knee injury.
Taylor suffered the injury early on in Sunday's tilt. It's unclear what the specifics of the issue are at this time. Look for Davon Godchaux to see some added snaps as the only healthy backup at defensive tackle as long as Taylor is sidelined.
