Dolphins' Vincent Taylor: Shuffles to IR
The Dolphins placed Taylor (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Taylor injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and wasn't going to progress quickly enough to suit up for the season finale against the Bills. The rookie sixth-round pick compiled 18 tackles and played 185 defensive snaps in 13 games this season.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...