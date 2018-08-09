Dolphins' Vincent Taylor: Turning heads at camp
Taylor has emerged as a standout among the defensive front through the early portion of training camp, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Jackson, coming off a gruesome knee injury that landed him on Injured Reserve at the end of last season, appears to be back in full force. Entering his second season, Jackson is not lock to make the final roster, but a strong camp has certainly helped his case moving forward.
