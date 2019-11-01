Dolphins' Walt Aikens: Dealing with hip injury
Aikens is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets with a hip injury.
Aikens played only nine snaps on special teams in last week's loss to the Steelers but apparently sustained the hip injury during the contest. The 28-year-old was a limited practice participant all week and may end up being a game-time decision.
