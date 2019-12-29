Aikens is questionable to return to Sunday's tilt against the Patriots due to an ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It's not clear how Aikens sustained the injury, but he was forced to leave Sunday's contest in the fourth quarter. If he's unable to retake the field, Aikens will finish the 2019 season with 22 tackles (15 solo) and one defended pass across 15 contests.