Dolphins' Walt Aikens: Heading to free agency
Aikens finished the 2017 season with nine tackles and one forced fumble.
The 2017 season marked the final one on his contract and with 16 tackles over the past two seasons it would seem unlikely that the Dolphins will bring him back. Aikens will look to sign with a team that needs depth at the safety position once free agency starts on March 14.
