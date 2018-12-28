Aikens (hand) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Buffalo, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Aikens sustained the hand injury Week 16 against the Jaguars, but was able to practice fully Friday to help avoid the questionable tag. The 27-year-old has played a handful of defensive snaps in each of the last three games and should see a similar workload in the season finale.

