Dolphins' Walt Aikens: Remaining in Miami
Aikens will sign a two-year extension with the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Aikens provides the Dolphins with some veteran depth in the secondary as he has spent his entire four-year career in Miami. In 16 games last season, Aikens recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Dolphins' Walt Aikens: Heading to free agency•
-
Report: Home dispute led Dolphins to suspend CB Aikens•
-
Report: Dolphins suspend Walt Aikens for season finale•
-
Dolphins announce Week 17 inactives•
-
Dolphins' Charles Clay, Cortland Finnegan questionable for Sunday•
-
11 Miami players get the green light for London game•
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.