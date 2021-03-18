Fuller (suspension) is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fuller finally managed to put together a healthy season in 2020, but he was forced to miss his final five games with the Texans due to a six-game PED suspension, so he won't be eligible to debut for the Dolphins until Week 2. The soon-to-be 27-year-old will bring a much needed big-play factor to Miami's receiving corps once he's available, slotting in as the passing game's premier deep threat while DeVante Parker and Preston Williams (foot) operate as contested catch specialists. Fuller is certainly betting on himself by taking a one-year 'prove-it' deal, but if he can stay healthy and open things up for Tua Tagovailoa downfield, he'll position himself well for a lucrative multi-year contract come 2022.