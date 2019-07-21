Holden was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Sunday.

Holden was cut by the Cardinals on Saturday, and quickly found a new team the day after. He started in 11 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons after being drafted by the club in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Vanderbilt product will likely battle for a depth lineman role for his new team during camp.

