Kacmarek (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice, but he said he expects to play Sunday versus the Jets, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Kacmarek is dealing with a hamstring issue, though it's not clear when he suffered the injury given that Miami was on bye this past weekend. Regardless, the rookie tight end is anticipating being on the field Week 7 despite being limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. Kacmarek hasn't been a major factor in Miami's passing game thus far, recording just three catches on six targets for 24 yards through five contests.