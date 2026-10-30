Kacmarek (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kacmarek has now been limited two straight days to begin Week 8 prep while tending to a hamstring injury. He'll almost certainly enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Patriots if he isn't able to practice in full Friday. Kacmarek has worked primarily as a blocker this season, but he does have three catches for 24 yards on six targets through six games.