Dolphins' William Hayes: Full participant Thursday
Hayes (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Hayes did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury but appears to have made some progress given his return to the field Thursday. Barring any major setbacks, the defensive end should be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
