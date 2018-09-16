Dolphins' William Hayes: Gearing up for Sunday's game
Hayes (finger) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Hayes shared snaps in Week 1 against the Titans, logging 32 while starter Cameron Wake played 38. Still, Hayes didn't make a tackle, so his IDP value is negligible at this time.
