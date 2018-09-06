Dolphins' William Hayes: Healthy to begin regular season
Hayes (hamstring) participated in practice Thursday and appears healthy, Jason Lieser of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Hayes missed a month of practice due to a lingering hamstring injury, but appears on track to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Titans. As long as Hayes is healthy enough to play, the veteran defensive end should play a key rotational role in Miami's front seven this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' William Hayes: In uniform for practice•
-
Dolphins' William Hayes: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Dolphins' William Hayes: Missing practice with hamstring injury•
-
Dolphins' William Hayes: Leaves practice with leg injury•
-
Dolphins' William Hayes: Undergoes back surgery•
-
Dolphins' William Hayes: Re-signs with Miami•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...