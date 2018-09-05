Hayes (hamstring) returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time in over a month, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Given that he's missed a month of preparation, it wouldn't be surprising if Hayes is eased back into action initially. The veteran defensive end figures to rotate in on the Dolphins' defensive line again this season when he's healthy enough to play, which could come as soon as Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories