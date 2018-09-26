Dolphins' William Hayes: Lands on injured reserve
Hayes (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Hayes tore his ACL on Sunday against the Raiders, effectively ending his season. The 33-year-old had accumulated two sacks on the year and was proving to be an important part of Miami's defense. Charles Harris is expected to replace Hayes on the defensive line.
