Dolphins' William Hayes: Likely out for season
Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Hayes is expected to have hamstring surgery and be ruled out for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hayes was on this week's injury report with a back injury, but it'll be a hamstring injury that ends the defensive end's season. Hayes was used as a depth option on the defensive line, and his absence should result in Charles Harris and Terrence Fede potentially seeing bigger roles as reserve defensive ends.
