Dolphins' William Hayes: No practice Wednesday
Hayes (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Hayes appears to be dealing with a different injury than the hamstring issue that hindered him at the start of the month. His availability in practice Thursday and Friday will be more indicative of his status for Sunday's game against the Bucs.
