Play

Hayes made use of his only solo tackle in his debut with the Dolphins on Sunday, as it was a sack of opposing quarterback Phillip Rivers on third-down.

Hayes was dealt to the Dolphins by the Rams during the offseason. The veteran projects to mainly provide depth on the defensive line going forward this season. He saw 25 snaps (43%) in Sunday's win over the Chargers, and figures to continue seeing a similar workload.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories