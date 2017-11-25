The Dolphins have ruled Hayes out for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Hayes' absence for the Week 12 game is not surprising, as he was unable to participate at practice throughout the week. As a result, look for Charles Harris and Terrence Fede to see bigger roles providing depth at defensive end.

