Dolphins' William Hayes: Questionable for Sunday
Hayes is questionable to play Sunday due to a hamstring injury, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Hayes is considered to be the Dolphins top run stuffer so his loss will be felt along the defensive line. He has 12 tackles and one sack this season playing both end and tackle positions.
