Hayes (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Hayes put in full practices Thursday and Friday, so his knee injury doesn't look to be anything serious. Even so, Hayes is behind Cameron Wake and Adrian Branch in the pecking order at defensive end, so he'll be little more than a rotational player if he suits up Sunday.

