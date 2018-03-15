Hayes signed a one-year contract extension with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.

Hayes is entering his 11th year in the league, with the 2017 season being his first in Miami. The 2008 fourth-rounder only racked up 19 tackles and one sack in 12 games, however, before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Fortunately, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that Hayes has since recovered and should be "ready to roll" for the offseason.