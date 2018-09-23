Dolphins' William Hayes: Suffers knee injury
Hayes departed Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a knee injury and is questionable to return, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Hayes went down with the injury in the first half of Week 3's game. If Hayes is unable to return to the field, expect an update on the 33-year-old's health after the contest.
