Dolphins' William Hayes: Tears ACL
Hayes tore his ACL Sunday and is done for the season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Hayes' injury is unfortunate, as he had posted two sacks in as many weeks and looked to be putting together a promising season. He'll figure to move to injured reserve in the near future. Look for Charles Harris to see some extra reps as a primary backup at defensive end now that Hayes is out.
