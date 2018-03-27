Hayes underwent back surgery according to head coach Adam Gase, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.

The surgery stems from a lingering back issue that Hayes has been dealing with for some time but it's unknown how long the recovery process will be. The defensive lineman recently signed a one-year extension to remain in Miami after finishing with one sack in 10 games last season.

